The window is closing for the Toronto Blue Jays to capitalize on Jose Berrios' availability before his imminent full no-trade rights take effect. With the right-hander destined to acquire 10-and-5 protection by summer's trade deadline, Toronto's brass needs to act decisively this winter if they plan to move their veteran starter. The New York Yankees, in search of starting pitching depth and rotation stability, stand as the ideal suitor to make this deal work. A trade centered around Spencer Jones, a legitimate prospect and the Yankees' fourth-ranked prospect who walloped 35 home runs across Double-A and Triple-A last season, paired with young pitching talent represents fair value for a pitcher whose market has already begun to deflate.​

Berrios' decline trajectory over the past two seasons makes this the optimal moment for both franchises to reset. The right-hander's strikeout rate has dipped to 19.6% over his last two seasons compared to 23.7% from 2018-2023, and his velocity continues to trend downward with a career-low 93 mph fastball in 2025. While his durability remains elite—he has started at least 30 games every season since 2018—his production has clearly declined. Moving him now prevents Toronto from watching his value deteriorate further while removing the salary obligation from their books heading into 2027 and 2028.​

The Yankees gain a proven innings-eater who has logged more starts (234) and innings (1,367⅓) than any pitcher over the past eight years. New York's rotation faces injury concerns with Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon navigating various health issues, making starting pitching depth a legitimate organizational need. Berrios represents controllable innings that pair well with their championship window, and his contract, while carrying obligations through 2028, provides financial predictability for a franchise plotting its payroll strategy.​

The Perfect Trade Proposal

Yankees receive:

RHP Jose Berrios

Blue Jays receive:

OF Spencer Jones

LHP Kyle Carr

This framework balances both sides equitably while addressing each team's primary needs.

The addition of Carr, a rising left-hander who has climbed five spots in prospect rankings after recording 101 innings with a 2.23 ERA in Hudson Valley, provides Toronto with legitimate young pitching assets. His inclusion smooths over the modest gap between Berrios' remaining guaranteed money and what Spencer Jones, despite his impressive 35-home-run campaign, represents as a prospect.

For New York, Spencer Jones slots immediately into their future outfield plans. With Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham anchoring two spots, Jones becomes the right-field solution the Yankees have desperately needed. His 0.933 OPS at Triple-A, combined with his power-hitting profile, suggests he's ready to contribute at the major league level within the next two seasons. The Yankees address their starting pitching concerns while simultaneously acquiring a premium position player prospect who fits their long-term roster architecture.​

Berrios gets a fresh start with a contender, the Blue Jays accelerate their rebuilding timeline by collecting two controllable assets under club control for multiple seasons, and the Yankees fortify their rotation without surrendering first-round draft capital or major league contributors. It's the type of measured, baseball-logical trade that actually makes sense for both franchises heading into a crucial offseason.