Jazz Chisholm Jr. found himself under scrutiny early in a must-win Game 3 of the American League Division Series, failing to notice that Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Davis Schneider was racing to home plate after Cody Bellinger was unable to secure a sliding grab. That brief hesitation resulted in a run, extending the New York Yankees' deficit to 3-1 in the third inning. It swelled to 6-1 by the end of the frame. Fortunately for him, one can quickly redeem himself in October.

With The Bronx still buzzing in excitement after Aaron Judge's game-tying three-run home run in the fourth, Chisholm gave his club its first lead of the series. The Bahamian second baseman sent a 409-foot dinger into an absolutely ecstatic crowd to put the Yankees on top 7-6 in the bottom of the fifth. True to his big personality, Chisholm tossed the bat with authority and trotted around the bases in what is the biggest moment of his MLB career.

New York scored another run in the fifth via an Austin Wells single, ending the eventful inning with complete momentum. A previously ailing club is now teeming with life and firmly in position to extend the ALDS at least one more day. It took a collective effort for the Yankees to roar back in this game, but Chisholm's blast showed the team what it feels like to hold a lead versus the fierce Blue Jays.

When a clubhouse sees that a previously invincible squad is in fact mortal, the entire mentality changes. Obviously, Toronto can reignite either in Game 3 or a potential Game 4 on Wednesday night, but New York has made this AL East showdown a fight after getting bombarded in the first 21 innings of this series.

The Yankees will need Jazz Chisholm Jr. to stay aggressive if they are going to complete this comeback and continue their 2025 postseason journey. The reigning AL champions lead 9-6 in the eighth inning at time of print.