The New York Yankees have their backs against the wall in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday night. The Toronto Blue Jays dominated the first two games up north to take a 2-0 series lead and push the Yankees to the brink of elimination.

Needing a win back in New York in Game 3, Aaron Boone turned to Carlos Rodon on the mound in an effort to extend the series to a Game 4. The Blue Jays had been red-hot on offense through the first two games, putting 23 runs on the board before the series shifted back to the Big Apple.

Unfortunately for Rodon and the Yankees, that trend continued on Tuesday night. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got the party started in the first inning with a monster two-run homer to put Toronto out in front right from the jump. Guerrero has had a ton of success in his career off of Rodon, and that continued in this first inning.

The Blue Jays weren't done getting to the Yankees' starter. After New York cut into the lead on an RBI single by Giancarlo Stanton, the Jays hung a four-spot on Rodon in the top of the third. He was pulled from the game with the third inning still in progress and the score 6-1 Toronto.

All in all, Rodon made it through just 2 1/3 innings and gave up six earned runs on six hits and two walks. He got just seven outs and struck out two, so this was not the kind of postseason outing that he was certainly looking for.

The Yankees' offense has since cut into the lead as it tries to extend its season, notching two runs in the bottom of the third and chasing Blue Jays starter Shane Bieber from the game. It will be up to the bullpens to decide the game the rest of the way, as Toronto leads 6-3 through three innings.

The Yankees will feel good about themselves if they can come back and win this one, as Toronto will have to burn through more than six bullpen innings before potentially throwing a bullpen game in Game 4. However, all of the focus must be on Game 3 and battling back into the game to extend the season another day.