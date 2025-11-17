The Dallas Cowboys are heading into Monday Night Football fresh off their bye week with a heavy heart. Tonight's game (Nov. 17) is the first game following the death of Marshawn Kneeland. The Cowboys' defensive end died on Nov. 6, three days after he scored his first career touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals.

As the Cowboys are heading to face the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 p.m. ET, the social team posted a short video honoring Kneeland. In the Cowboys locker room, Kneeland's No. 94 jersey is hung in his vacant locker as a tribute to the late defensive end.

94 forever pic.twitter.com/59IcQOLJbv — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

The team also known Kneeland when they hit the field with custom shirts.

During his weekly news conference last week, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer got emotional as he spoke about Kneeland.

“I’m hurting,” Schottenheimer said.

“My heart is heavy,” Schottenheimer continued. “Our team's heart is heavy. We don't move on, but we do move forward.”

That's when Schottenheimer shared what are the team's next steps and how they are leaning on one another during this difficult time.

“We don't move on, we do move forward, and we do that together, and we do that by locking arms and working and breathing and growing and processing together,” Schottenheimer said.

Kneeland died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a brief police chase.

Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, also spoke out following Kneeland's death telling Dallas-Fort Worth radio station ​​105.3 The Fan how much he “appreciates the national news, the national recognition of him.”

“He was very unique in his passion for the game. And of course the saddest thing for someone like me is the fact that he was only 24 years old. You think about all of the time that we’re going to miss him, and he’s going to be missed by the people around him, he was just getting started,” Jones said.

The Cowboys will honor Kneeland throughout the season with a special decal on their helmets. The players previewed the decals during tonight's game which features No. 94 in written in white on top of a blue circle.