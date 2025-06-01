New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone thinks his pitcher Will Warren will bounce back, following a rough outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday. The Dodgers whipped the Yankees, 18-2. Warren allowed seven earned runs in less than two innings of work.

Following that disastrous appearance, Boone stood by his pitcher.

“I think the one thing he has shown here early in his big league career, is that he has learned a lot from every situation,” Boone said, per YES Network. “From adversity through some success, this is a hard game and you're going to take your lump sometimes.”

Warren took the loss for the team Saturday. He struggled through his first inning, and barely made it into the second before getting yanked.

“He has all the equipment to move right through this, and be excellent like he has been for much of the season,” Boone added.

Warren admitted following the game he couldn't find his control on Saturday.

“I was on my heels. I talk about executing and being aggressive in the zone. Today, it didn't go though that way for me,” Warren said, per the outlet.

Article Continues Below
More New York Yankees News
New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) watches the flight of the ball on his second solo home run of the game in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Exclusive: John Smoltz calls out ‘unfair’ Aaron Judge narrative amid Yankees dominationDJ Siddiqi ·
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting his second solo home run of the game in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Alex Rodriguez’s great question puts Yankees’ Aaron Judge on the spotMalik Brown ·
May 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) looks on from the dugout against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Shohei Ohtani hilariously falls asleep during 18-2 win over YankeesMike Gianakos ·
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Aaron Judge blasts 2nd home run in blowout loss to DodgersLorenzo J Reyna ·
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Yankees superstar Aaron Judge’s HR No. 20 sends fans into frenzyAlex House ·
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone relieves pitcher Will Warren (98) in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Yankees’ Will Warren savagely roasted online after brutal start vs. DodgersZachary Howell ·

Warren now has a 5.19 ERA this season after Saturday's game. He is 3-3 on the year.

The Yankees are looking to avoid a sweep when they play the Dodgers again on Sunday night.

Yankees have mostly looked woeful in the Dodgers series

New York came out in Game 1 looking strong against the Dodgers, but the team has faded since that promising start. The Bronx Bombers blew a lead to lose that first game Friday. Then on Saturday, New York allowed a whopping 18 runs.

There is some good news for the Yankees. Aaron Judge blasted two more home runs for the team on Saturday, helping to keep his batting average and stats near the top of Major League Baseball.

The Bronx Bombers have to fix their pitching, though. New York has allowed 26 runs in just two games to the defending World Series champions. The Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani and Max Muncy have both had multi-home run games in the series.

Following Saturday's loss, the Yankees dropped to 35-22 on the campaign.