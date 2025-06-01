New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone thinks his pitcher Will Warren will bounce back, following a rough outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday. The Dodgers whipped the Yankees, 18-2. Warren allowed seven earned runs in less than two innings of work.

Following that disastrous appearance, Boone stood by his pitcher.

“I think the one thing he has shown here early in his big league career, is that he has learned a lot from every situation,” Boone said, per YES Network. “From adversity through some success, this is a hard game and you're going to take your lump sometimes.”

Warren took the loss for the team Saturday. He struggled through his first inning, and barely made it into the second before getting yanked.

“He has all the equipment to move right through this, and be excellent like he has been for much of the season,” Boone added.

Warren admitted following the game he couldn't find his control on Saturday.

“I was on my heels. I talk about executing and being aggressive in the zone. Today, it didn't go though that way for me,” Warren said, per the outlet.

Warren now has a 5.19 ERA this season after Saturday's game. He is 3-3 on the year.

The Yankees are looking to avoid a sweep when they play the Dodgers again on Sunday night.

Yankees have mostly looked woeful in the Dodgers series

New York came out in Game 1 looking strong against the Dodgers, but the team has faded since that promising start. The Bronx Bombers blew a lead to lose that first game Friday. Then on Saturday, New York allowed a whopping 18 runs.

There is some good news for the Yankees. Aaron Judge blasted two more home runs for the team on Saturday, helping to keep his batting average and stats near the top of Major League Baseball.

The Bronx Bombers have to fix their pitching, though. New York has allowed 26 runs in just two games to the defending World Series champions. The Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani and Max Muncy have both had multi-home run games in the series.

Following Saturday's loss, the Yankees dropped to 35-22 on the campaign.