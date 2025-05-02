The New York Yankees shared some concerning news with their fans on Friday before their series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays. Aaron Boone and the team moved Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the injured list after he strained his right oblique. Now, Boone is giving Jorbit Vivas, one of the team's top prospects, a chance in his Major League Baseball debut.

Vivas is the No. 19 prospect for New York in 2025, but the 24-year-old is getting his chance with Chisholm out. He will bat at the bottom of the Yankees order against the Rays, according to the team's social media page. Boone will be looking for him to fill the gap at second base more than his offensive contributions, but Vivas has a chance to impress.

Chisholm doesn't have a timetable for his return from his oblique injury, but he will likely be out for close to a month. Boone has a couple players he can turn to to replace him, but Gleyber Torres' Yankees exit hurts right now.

Pablo Reyes filled in for Chisholm in the first game he missed. However, a collision between him and Heston Kjerstad cleared the benches between the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles. Boone might only use Vivas for one game, but the veteran manager is looking for a change of pace.

Even with Vivas coming to the game without experience in MLB, New York's offense is formidable. Aaron Judge is an early candidate for American League MVP, which would be the fourth of his career. The majority of the Yankees lineup is taking advantage of torpedo bats. As a result, they are atop the AL East one month into the season.

Chisholm and Giancarlo Stanton are working their way back from injury, leaving the team at less than full strength. However, their absence allows Boone to give an opportunity to the team's young talent. Vivas will get his shot on Friday against the Rays.