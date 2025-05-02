The New York Yankees scored 15 runs on the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday with every one of Aaron Boone's starters getting a hit. However, that offensive performance came at a price: Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s injury. The infielder left the game after a rough slide into third base in the first inning and didn't return.

Chisholm hasn't played since his injury, but Yankees fans got a solemn update on his condition. Boone and the Yankees are moving him to the injured list with a right oblique strain, according to ESPN reporter Jorge Castillo. There is no timetable for his return, but Aaron Judge is the sole star in the New York lineup for the foreseeable future.

Oblique injuries can keep players out for around a month at a time. Chisholm not being available leaves a hole in Boone's lineup. His versatility on defense will also be missed. The 27-year-old is capable of playing at both second and third base.

In addition to propping up the team, Chisholm's attitude and swagger are crucial to the Yankees. When he joined the team during the 2024 season, his confidence gave Judge and Co. the boost they needed to get to the World Series.

Chisholm joins Giancarlo Stanton, who is getting closer to his 2025 Yankees debut, on the IL. Despite their absence, New York's offense is one of the best in the league. They took gambles when they brought Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt to Yankee Stadium. Both risks have paid dividends one month into the season.

New York is more than capable of staying afloat as they wait for Chisholm and Stanton to make their returns. Once their veteran players return, fans will get a good look at what the Bronx Bombers are truly capable of this season.