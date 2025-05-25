The New York Yankees are doing what they can this season to return to the World Series. New York leads the American League East, although it hasn't always been smooth sailing. The Yankees, like other contenders, are looking for some help ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

The Yankees are reportedly looking for a starting pitcher as well as a steady right-handed bat, per USA TODAY. New York would preferably like the hitter to be a third baseman.

New York has had some injury problems this season. Gerrit Cole, Jazz Chisholm, Giancarlo Stanton and Oswaldo Cabrera are all out hurt. Despite that, New York is still fighting for a postseason berth.

The Bronx Bombers are first currently in the AL East with a 31-20 record. New York has won seven of their last 10 games.

The Yankees have a good run going

New York has found a solid groove in the last three weeks. The Yankees have put some wins together, in order to place them ahead of the pack in the AL East. Heading into Sunday's action, New York has a five and a half game lead in the division over the Boston Red Sox.

The Yankees are once again paced this season by slugger Aaron Judge. Judge is tied for first in MLB for home runs. He has 18, along with Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber.

New York has also gotten some solid production from their latest acquisitions. Cody Bellinger, Max Fried and Paul Goldschmidt have all posted some fabulous performances along the way. Fried is really showing total control on the hill, helping to pick up the slack lost by Cole's injury.

That's good news to Yankees fans. New York's goal is to return to the World Series this season, and then win it. The Bronx Bombers lost the series last year to the Los Angeles Dodgers. New York also lost slugger Juan Soto to free agency this offseason, which was a punch in the gut to many fans. When Soto returned to Yankee Stadium this year, he was booed.

The Bronx Bombers look to take a three-game series from the lowly Colorado Rockies Sunday. New York and Colorado play at 3:10 ET.