It's crunch time for the New York Yankees. They are making some critical additions to their roster as the MLB trade deadline approaches.

Before their series with the Atlanta Braves, the Yankees added two right-handed pitchers. They added Rico Garcia and optioned Clayton Beeter to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

But there is a push for them to step up their game at third base. Yankees analysts Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman made the argument that the team should obtain the talents of Eugenio Suarez of the Arizona Diamondbacks, per the New York Post Sports.

In addition, there was a case to be made for getting Ke'Bryan Hayes of the Pittsburgh Pirates. He's also the son of former Yankees third baseman Charlie Hayes. Not only that, but Sherman sees Hayes following in the path of another former Yankees third baseman.

“I see a Scott Brosius there,” Sherman said. “First of all, I know I locked the defense down. He's as good a defensive third baseman as you will find. I know I have that for a team that sometimes gets a bit weird with the ball. And I think like Brosius in Oakland, where it was like, oh, he was following the Bash Brothers. He's going to be a middle-of-the-lineup kind of guy. We need him.”

Eugenio Suarez should be Option A for the Yankees at third base, Option B reminds @Joelsherman1 @JonHeyman of a certain former Yankee 👀 The Show: Trade Deadline Special Preview Premiering now: https://t.co/2mkDXB3jvV pic.twitter.com/e6UWNJN1FV — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Brosius played with the Yankees from 1998 to 2001. He won three World Series titles in 1998, 1999, and 2000. In 1998, he was the World Series MVP.

What do these two bring to the Yankees?

Suarez is fully aware of the prospect of a trade to the Yankees. He is batting .250 with 87 hits, 31 home runs, and 78 RBIs.

Overall, he is having a great season and consistently demonstrates the ability to hit. Meanwhile, Hayes has battled back from injuries over the last few years.

This year, he's batting .238 with 78 hits, two home runs, and 31 RBIs. While his offensive numbers are low, Hayes does bring a strong defensive pedigree to the Yankees.

Overall, the Yankees need a consistent presence at third base. Either way, they have two good options to choose from.