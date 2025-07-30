The New York Yankees continue to dominate trade deadline chatter, and all eyes are now on Sandy Alcántara, who is set to start Tuesday in what could be his final outing for the Miami Marlins. With the MLB trade deadline less than 48 hours away, league insiders believe this start functions as a live audition. Multiple teams, including the Yankees, are closely monitoring Alcántara’s performance against the St. Louis Cardinals tonight as they evaluate potential pitching upgrades.

According to trade deadline news reported by MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Yankees remain engaged with the Marlins and the Arizona Diamondbacks on possible rotation upgrades. Morosi noted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the Pinstripes are weighing both short-term and controllable options as the deadline nears.

“Yankees remaining engaged with the Marlins and DBacks on possible rotation upgrades.

And the DBacks have rentals (Zac Gallen & Merrill Kelly) while the Marlins have controllable trade candidates (Sandy Alcántara & Edward Cabrera).

Alcántara is starting tonight.”

Still, there are signs of life. Alcántara recently went seven strong innings against the Kansas City Royals, flashing a 96 mph fastball and tallying six strikeouts. If he builds on that momentum against the Cardinals, it could be enough to reignite his market value.

The Yankees pitching rotation remains in flux, especially with Gerrit Cole out for the season. While Carlos Rodon has anchored the group with an 11-7 record and 3.18 ERA, other arms have been inconsistent. Marcus Stroman owns a 6.09 ERA across eight appearances, and Nestor Cortes has a 9.00 ERA in limited action.

As of Tuesday, the club hold a 57-49 record and are currently tied with the Seattle Mariners for the top AL Wild Card spot. With limited margin for error, the push to acquire another controllable starting pitcher has intensified just days before the deadline.

Alcántara trade rumors continue to swirl, with the right-hander signed through 2027 and holding team options for 2028 and 2029. This favorable contract is one reason the Yankees are interested. It provides cost certainty and upside for a franchise that often targets controllable talent at the deadline.

New York reportedly has several trade frameworks in play. One option includes top outfield prospect Spencer Jones and infielder Oswald Peraza. Another alternative leans toward a long-term rebuild package featuring prospects like Cam Schlittler, Roc Riggio, or Ben Rice. High-risk, high-reward combos involving Anthony Volpe and Clarke Schmidt have also surfaced in insider reports.

The Marlins are expected to decide quickly after Tuesday’s outing, which doubles as a final showcase. If the right-handed pitcher performs well, New York could pounce. But a poor start may push general manager Brian Cashman to pivot to alternatives like Zac Gallen or Merrill Kelly, both of whom are being shopped by Arizona.

With the 2025 MLB trade deadline in less than two days, the Yankees must balance performance, contract control, and long-term risk. Alcántara’s next pitch could decide whether he finishes the season in pinstripes or stays in Miami. Either way, Tuesday’s start could have major implications for the Bronx Bombers’ postseason hopes.