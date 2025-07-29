The New York Yankees are barreling toward the MLB trade deadline amid a brutal stretch. They are 15-23 since June 15, the worst record in the American League in that stretch. Even after picking up Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies, the Bombers need more help. Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke about the MLB trade deadline and what the plan is for New York.

“Brian Cashman and much of the Yankees' front office is in Tampa for the trade deadline,” Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reported. He then goes on to quote Boone, “Kind of going through these next couple of days together. We'll see. There are so many balls in the air, so many conversations being had between us and other clubs, but obviously (they're talking to other clubs too). So where the dust settles, it's anyone's guess.”

The Yankees got McMahon from Colorado and utility bat Amed Roasio from the Nationals before the Rays series. They still lost the first game of the set, largely thanks to an anemic offense. Aaron Judge is out with an elbow injury, but should be back after missing the minimum of ten days.

The Yankees desperately need pitching to help them get through some brutal injuries. Clarke Schmidt and Gerrit Cole won't be returning this season, and Luis Gil is still rehabbing a spring training injury. Add that to injuries to bullpen arms Fernando Cruz, Mark Leiter Jr, and Ryan Yarbrough, and the Bombers need help.

The Yankees have been pestering the Minnesota Twins about starter Joe Ryan and relievers Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax. Getting any of those arms would help tremendously. But the price will be high, and they have already sent two prospects out for McMahon. Could the Yankees push all of their chips in for multiple pitchers? Or will they be conservative?