After a strong start to the season, the New York Yankees have had a rough past few weeks. Now, the team is five games behind the division leading Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees have already made a couple of moves as the MLB trade deadline approaches. New York GM Brian Cashman traded for infielders Ryan McMahon and Amed Rosario. Now, according to a recent report by the New York Post's Jon Heyman on X (formerly Twitter), the team will focus on improving the bullpen.

“Big priority now for Yankees and Mets is bullpen,” posted Heyman on the social media platform this past Saturday. “And many closers/back end guys are available/potentially available: J. Duran, Jax, Bednar, D. Santana, Helsley, P. Maton, Kittredge, Clasé, C. Smith, Halvorsen, S. Wilson, Jansen, Finnegan, Bender, P. Johnson, R. Iglesias.”

In the Minnesota Twins and Pittsburgh Pirates, New York has two teams in which they've worked out plenty of deals in the past. Both teams are in positions to sell, and each of them have a pair of late-inning arms in which they could move in one or separate deals. In this scenario, the Bronx Bombers should try and get both arms from one team. Whether it's the Pirates duo of David Bednar and Dennis Santana or the Twins' Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax, Cashman could fortify another weakness on his squad in one deal. With the Yankees requiring a spark to turn things around, it feels as if the latter duo from Minnesota would be a better fit in the Bronx.

Trading for Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax would enhance Yankees bullpen

The reason for this is simple: both of the Twins' relievers have pitched in the postseason. Pittsburgh's duo has not. Now, that's not to say that Bednar and Santana couldn't handle the pressure of October baseball. They certainly could. However, if Cashman and the Yankees brass are going to pay a high price for relievers, shouldn't it be on ones with postseason experience?

Duran would instantly slot in as the team's closer. Imagine Yankee Stadium with his entrance. The crowd would lose their minds each time he came in to slam the door. Jax would combine with Luke Weaver and Devin Williams to form a very potent late inning trio of arms with the ability to halt any team's attack. Both of these arms would be excellent additions to the Yankees pen, and it would further lengthen the team's depth at a team where it is sorely needed.

Cashman has also mentioned adding starting pitching, and there is a possibility he could also ask about Joe Ryan. However, if he was included in this deal, it might be too high a cost for Cashman to pay at this time. In a deal for Duran and Jax, it would take at least two to three quality prospects. Arms like Ben Hess and Bryce Cunningham would certainly be discussed. Outfielder Everson Pereira, who has struggled to break in at Yankee Stadium, could also be an intriguing fit. Shortstop Roderick Arias would also likely interest Minnesota.

Let's say the package for Duran and Jax includes Hess, Pereira and Arias. A fourth piece would likely be needed as well, but it would likely be another name besides Cunningham. Yes, they would likely be more expensive that Bednar and Santana. Yet, the Yankees need to remember something: they are the New York Yankees. They've won 28 World Series titles. They'd like to win their 29th, preferably this season. It's time to go all in. Building a super bullpen with Duran, Jax, Weaver and Williams would be a good place to start.