As the 2025 MLB season approaches its midpoint, the Philadelphia Phillies find themselves in a familiar position: contenders with a glaring need. This year, an 80-game suspension for closer José Alvarado has left the bullpen in disarray, and the Phillies’ front office, led by Dave Dombrowski, is under pressure to act decisively before the trade deadline. While the Phillies boast one of the league’s deepest starting rotations and a veteran-laden lineup, their bullpen has been a liability, ranking near the bottom of the majors in ERA and blown saves. With the window to win now wide open, it’s time for Philadelphia to make a bold move. That means trading right-handed starter Taijuan Walker.

Why Taijuan Walker Is the Phillies’ Most Logical Trade Chip

Walker, 32, is in his second season with the Phillies and has been serviceable but not irreplaceable. His role has already shifted this year, making multiple relief appearances as the team juggles injuries and suspensions. With Aaron Nola expected to return from the injured list soon and the emergence of young arms like Mick Abel, who made a historic MLB debut with nine strikeouts and six scoreless innings, the Phillies have a surplus of starting pitching. Add in the looming return of top prospect Andrew Painter, and the rotation is not just deep, but crowded.

Walker’s contract is reasonable, and his ability to eat innings makes him attractive to teams desperate for starting pitching depth. For the Phillies, moving Walker would not only clear a rotation spot for a younger, higher-upside arm but also free up salary and provide the ammunition needed to acquire a late-inning reliever, which is now their most pressing need.

The loss of Alvarado has exposed the Phillies’ lack of reliable late-inning options. Jordan Romano, acquired to stabilize the back end, has struggled, blowing a league-worst seven save opportunities. The team’s bullpen ERA remains among the highest in baseball, and internal solutions are limited. Seth Johnson, a converted starter and the club’s No. 12 prospect, has been moved to relief in Triple-A, but he lacks experience and consistent command at the big-league level. The Phillies have already reached out to free agent David Robertson, but no serious talks have materialized, and the market for impact relievers is thin until more teams become sellers as July approaches.

Trading Walker before the deadline accomplishes several objectives for Philadelphia. First, it leverages a position of strength, starting pitching, to address a critical weakness. Second, it avoids the risk of Walker’s value declining if his performance dips or if he suffers an injury. Third, it accelerates the development of young arms like Mick Abel and potentially Andrew Painter, both of whom are ready for extended big-league opportunities. Finally, it signals to the clubhouse and fanbase that the front office is committed to winning now, not just treading water.

The Trade Proposal

The Milwaukee Brewers, currently hovering around .500 and plagued by injuries to their rotation, are a logical trade partner. They have a history of making deals before the deadline if the value is right. In exchange for Walker, the Phillies could target Brewers closer Trevor Megill, who has quietly emerged as one of the league’s most effective relievers, posting a 2.51 ERA with excellent strikeout numbers. Megill is under team control through 2027, making him more than just a rental.

Proposed Trade

Phillies receive:

RHP Trevor Megill

Brewers receive:

RHP Taijuan Walker

OF Justin Crawford (Phillies No. 4 prospect)

This deal gives the Brewers a proven starter to stabilize their rotation and a high-upside outfield prospect in Justin Crawford, who boasts elite speed and defensive ability with a developing bat. For the Phillies, Megill immediately becomes the closer, pushing Romano and Matt Strahm into setup roles and transforming the bullpen from a liability into a strength.

Crawford, just 20 and in Double-A, is blocked in Philadelphia by a crowded outfield that includes Nick Castellanos, Max Kepler, Brandon Marsh, and Johan Rojas. While Crawford has the tools to be a future star, the Phillies’ championship window is now, and prospects can be used as currency to address immediate needs. With the core of Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Zack Wheeler, and Aaron Nola all in their primes or early 30s, the time for patience has passed.

Moving Walker opens a rotation spot for Abel, who impressed in his debut and is ready for a longer look. It also allows the Phillies to experiment with Seth Johnson or other young arms in the bullpen, providing valuable experience for the stretch run. Most importantly, it gives manager Rob Thomson a legitimate late-inning weapon, reducing the strain on the rest of the relief corps and increasing the team’s chances of closing out tight games in October.