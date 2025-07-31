The Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins have connected on another MLB trade deadline deal. First, Jhoan Duran went from Minnesota to Philly to be their closer. Then, on Thursday, the Phillies filled a big need in the outfield by picking up Harrison Bader, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“The Philadelphia Phillies are finalizing a trade to acquire outfielder Harrison Bader from the Minnesota Twins, sources tell ESPN,” Passan reported.

Matt Gelb of The Athletic reported on the return, “Phillies are sending outfielder Hendry Mendez and righty Geremy Villoria to Twins for Harrison Bader, according to sources.” Neither of those prospects is ranked among the Twins' top 30 prospects on MLB.com.

Bader signed a one-year deal with the Twins after a disappointing year with the New York Mets. He put together his best offensive season in a few years, with a .778 OPS so far. Add that to his elite defensive glove, and he will be a solid addition for Philly.

Bader has been a trade deadline acquisition once before. He was sent to the New York Yankees from the St Louis Cardinals at the 2022 deadline. He was great for the Bombers, slugging five homers in nine games in an otherwise disappointing postseason in The Bronx. The Phillies hope to get a similar performance from him this October.

The Phillies have been looking for help in the outfield for a while. They signed Max Kepler in the offseason and traded for Austin Hays at last year's deadline to help out. They'll take a third shot with Bader, who is the best defender of that group and can play centerfield.

With Duran and Bader coming over from the Twins, the Phillies have filled two of their biggest needs at the MLB trade deadline. Will they continue to add before 6 p.m. Eastern? Or is the Bader move their last one?

More Phillies News
Washington Nationals right fielder Alex Call (17) hits the ball into play against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning at Nationals Park.
MLB rumors: Veteran Nationals outfielder emerges as trade target for PhilliesZachary Weinberger ·
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbar (21) makes a catch during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Cardinals face potential fire sale ahead of the MLB trade deadline, with Astros and Phillies targeting Lars Nootbaar among trade candidates.
MLB rumors: Astros, Phillies targeting potential Cardinals fire saleYasmin Edañol ·
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) reacts after the Cardinals defeated the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium
MLB rumors: How Mets, Phillies ‘stunned’ rivals with trade deadline bombshellsChristopher Hennessy ·
Philadelphia Phillies president Dave Dombrowski during Phillies Alumni Weekend and the 20th anniversary of Citizens Bank Park before game against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park.
Dave Dombrowski trade deadline declaration will have Phillies fans hypedJedd Pagaduan ·
Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski prior to the game against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park.
What Phillies are seeking next after Jhoan Duran tradeJoey Mistretta ·
Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi (23) and center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
White Sox’s Andrew Benintendi robs Bryce Harper of 3-run homerJosh Davis ·