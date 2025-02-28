The Philadelphia Phillies have taken an uncharacteristically conservative approach to the offseason, a stark contrast to their aggressive moves in previous years. While they remain a strong contender for the National League pennant, their current roster still has some notable gaps.

The Phillies' front office has been clear about its intention to maintain continuity, bringing back the core that won 95 games last season. However, as spring training gets underway, a couple of key depth moves could significantly improve the team's preparation for a long season and a deep postseason run.

Here are two moves the Phillies must make to round out the 2025 roster.

Sign José Iglesias as a depth piece for the infield

Infield depth is one of the more underrated weaknesses on the Phillies’ roster. With Trea Turner, Bryson Stott, and Alec Bohm locked in as everyday players, the team is set at shortstop, second base, and third base. However, a lack of reliable backups could create problems if injuries arise. That’s where veteran infielder José Iglesias would be a perfect fit.

Iglesias has long been known for his elite defensive ability at shortstop, but he has also developed into a solid contact hitter over the years. With the Mets last season, he posted an impressive .337/.381/.448 slash line in limited at-bats. While that level of production may not be sustainable over a full season, his career .283 batting average suggests he could still contribute at the plate in a bench role.

Philadelphia could use a reliable, glove-first infielder who can step in when needed, particularly at shortstop. Turner had some defensive struggles last season, and while Stott is a dependable second baseman, the Phillies don’t have a strong backup for either of them. The current internal options include Edmundo Sosa, who has been inconsistent, and utility man Weston Wilson, who lacks MLB experience.

Adding Iglesias on a minor-league deal or a low-cost major-league contract would provide the Phillies with an insurance policy. He’s the kind of veteran who won’t demand regular playing time but can step in when necessary and bring value both defensively and offensively.

Sign Alex Verdugo for outfield depth

The trend with the need for the Phillies is a clear need for depth. Their outfield situation is more stable than it was a few months ago, thanks to the signing of Max Kepler and the return of Brandon Marsh, Nick Castellanos, and Johan Rojas. However, there is still a need for additional depth, especially considering the injury histories of Kepler and Marsh. That’s why signing Alex Verdugo makes a lot of sense.

Verdugo had a down year in 2024 with the Yankees, slashing .233/.300/.347 with 13 home runs. However, he is only 29 years old and has proven to be a solid hitter throughout his career. From 2019-2022, he hit .289 with a .778 OPS while averaging 15 home runs and 69 RBIs per 162 games.

What makes Verdugo an attractive fit for Philadelphia is his ability to play all three outfield positions. While his best defensive years came in right field, he is serviceable in left and center, which would allow the Phillies to mix and match their lineup depending on injuries and matchups.

Last season, the Phillies found themselves scrambling for outfield depth when injuries struck, and they relied on subpar internal options at times. A player like Verdugo would give them a proven bat off the bench and a capable outfielder who could step into a starting role if needed.

Additionally, Verdugo’s left-handed bat would provide balance in the lineup, particularly if the Phillies want to rest Kyle Schwarber at DH on occasion. Given his struggles in New York last season, he is likely looking for a short-term deal to rebuild his value. Philadelphia could sign him to a one-year contract in the $6-8 million range, which would be a worthwhile investment for a team looking to solidify its roster for a championship run.

The Phillies are in a strong position heading into the 2025 season, but there’s always room for improvement. Their lack of major offseason additions suggests they are comfortable with their core, yet depth is a crucial factor in a grueling 162-game season.

Signing José Iglesias would shore up their infield defense and provide a reliable veteran presence off the bench, while Alex Verdugo would give them a versatile outfield piece who could be a key contributor in the event of injuries.

Both moves would be relatively low-cost but could have a significant impact on the team’s ability to sustain success throughout the season. With World Series expectations looming, these additions would ensure the Phillies are fully prepared for whatever challenges come their way.