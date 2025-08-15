Although he posted solid stats in his first two MLB seasons, Michael Harris II has become better known for his sensational defensive plays than his offensive production. But as the Atlanta Braves play out another injury-marred season, Harris appears to have figured something out at the plate.

In Wednesday’s 11-6 win, the Braves center fielder took advantage of a struggling Mets pitching staff. Harris capped a two-hit day with a grand slam, helping Atlanta blow the game open with a nine-run fourth inning.

MICHAEL HARRIS II GRAND SLAM 9-RUN INNING FOR THE @BRAVES! pic.twitter.com/kFgSH5NoQ4 — MLB (@MLB) August 14, 2025

It was Harris’ fifth consecutive multi-hit game. The fourth-year veteran will attempt to make it six straight multi-hit contests against New York on Thursday. If he’s successful, he would be the first Braves player to accomplish the feat in 11 years. Andrelton Simmons last had six consecutive multi-hit games for Atlanta in July 2014, per The Athletic’s David O’Brien.

Braves find unlikely source of offense

During his five-game streak, Harris is hitting .476 with a 1.476 OPS. He has 10 hits, three home runs, eight RBI and six runs scored. And the Braves are 4-1 during that span.

The offensive outburst is all the more surprising considering Harris was struggling mightily at the plate just a month ago. From June 1 heading into the All-Star break on July 14, Harris was hitting just .163 with a .446 OPS. He had three home runs and nine runs scored in those 36 games.

But his multi-hit streak is part of a larger turnaround. Since the Braves returned from the All-Star break on July 18, Harris has been on a rampage. He’s slashing .366/385/.693 with seven home runs, 15 RBI and 17 runs scored in 25 games. He’s tied with Shohei Ohtani for the National League lead in fWAR in that span.

Because of his slow start, Harris’ season-long stats are still underwhelming. But the recent surge reminded fans why he was named Rookie of the Year in 2022. That season he displayed his 20/20 potential, belting a career-high 19 home runs and stealing 20 bases.

Harris also set career highs for average (.297), OPS (.853), RBI (64), runs (75), OPS+ (133) and bWAR (5.1). After 118 games in 2025, the Braves outfielder is up to 13 homers and 13 steals. If he continues his newfound offensive pace, he could finally deliver on his rare power/speed potential.