The Atlanta Braves are closely monitoring Chris Sale rehab developments after the left-handed pitcher took a line drive to the rib cage during a game against the New York Mets on June 18th, resulting in a fracture that landed him on the injured list. With the club still searching for consistency in the Braves rotation, Sale's potential return could be a major lift in the final stretch of the season.

The injury update comes after Sale’s first live action in nearly two months. On August 12th, he made his rehab debut for Triple-A Gwinnett, tossing 40 pitches over 2.0 innings while allowing one run, three hits, and recording two strikeouts. It was a key milestone for the veteran, who has been sidelined since June 21st when he was initially placed on the 15-day IL, and later shifted to the 60-day list on July 1st, making August 19th the earliest possible activation date.

The Athletic's David O'Brien took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the key next step in Sale’s recovery.

“Chris Sale is scheduled to make his next rehab start Sunday.”

This latest Braves injury update points to a second start likely falling within the current Gwinnett home-stand, which runs through Sunday against Louisville. A successful outing could push Sale closer to the team’s activation threshold.

The 36-year-old's ability to increase pitch count and maintain command will be closely evaluated, as the organization aims to build him up to the 75-80 pitch range. That remains the final benchmark before a potential late August return to Atlanta.

As of now, the Braves sit at 52-68 and trail by 17 games in the NL East, making a postseason run a long shot. While October may not be in play, Sale’s return remains meaningful — offering a chance to stabilize the rotation, manage bullpen usage, and set the stage for 2026.

While no official confirmation has come from the team, the rehab timeline now appears to follow a logical path. A second outing Sunday could be followed by another late-August start that pushes his pitch count into activation range. If all goes according to plan, the Braves could see him return before the end of the month.

For now, all eyes will be on Sunday — and on how many pitches Sale throws as he continues ramping up at Triple-A Gwinnett.