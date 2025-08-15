Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel will be going back-and-forth in the Cleveland Browns' quarterback depth chart throughout the 2025 season. While the team has its plans to start the year, one NFL insider has his approach to the situation.

The Browns have made noise throughout the spring and summer following their NFL Draft decisions. They selected Gabriel in the third round and Sanders in the fifth round, which prompted questions about the team's direction at quarterback.

It ultimately had NFL insider Ross Tucker give his thoughts on the situation during a Aug. 14 episode of Yahoo Sports Daily. With Cleveland's playoff chances being low, he believes the squad should concentrate on giving Sanders and Gabriel as many reps as possible.

“They're not first-round picks, not even second-round picks. I would play both of those guys almost the whole season. Maybe you hit on one of them. Maybe Shedeur's a starter or maybe just a very inexpensive backup, but at least you know that,” Tucker said.

“I don't think it makes a lot of sense on a team that's not going to be very good to start 40-year-old Joe Flacco. I think they're only doing that because they have a tough schedule to start the year, and they don't know that Gabriel or Shedeur would be ready to handle that. They don't want to throw them out there to the wolves, so to speak. But it feels to me like every game the Browns play this year that isn't started by Gabriel or Sanders feels like a wasted opportunity to allow those guys to develop and show what they really are.”

“I would play both of those guys almost the whole season.” 🤯@RossTuckerNFL would go all in with Shedeur Sanders AND Dillon Gabriel in 2025 if he ran the Browns. @JasonFitz @carolinefenton1 (via Yahoo Sports Daily) pic.twitter.com/WOrMmivgyO — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 14, 2025

What lies ahead for Shedeur Sanders, Browns

Article Continues Below

The Browns will have their short term and long term approaches towards Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. At the moment, they will have to earn their stripes with more experience while learning lessons as young quarterbacks.

Sanders showed flashes in his preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers. He completed 14 passes out of 23 attempts for 138 yards and two touchdowns, showing what he can do as an effective passer.

Gabriel did not appear in that game, but might get his chance in Week 2 of the preseason after Sanders sustained an injury during practice. This will be his opportunity to showcase why Cleveland selected him first before Sanders.

After their remaining preseason contests against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 16 and Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 23, the Browns will be ready for the regular season. They will be at home, hosting the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET.