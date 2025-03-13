The Philadelphia Phillies enter the 2025 MLB season with high expectations and a roster built to contend for a championship. While the team has steadily improved in the regular season, their postseason performances have fallen short, leaving fans wondering if this core can finally deliver a World Series title. With a mix of established stars and young talent, the Phillies are positioned to make another deep playoff run. Here are three bold predictions for the upcoming season.

Trea Turner wins NL MVP

Since joining the Phillies in 2023, Trea Turner has been one of the most dynamic players in baseball. His speed, power, and defensive prowess make him a legitimate MVP candidate. In 2024, Turner posted strong numbers but didn’t quite reach the elite level expected of him. That changes in 2025.

With Turner expected to take over as the team’s leadoff hitter full-time, his offensive production should skyrocket. MLB analysts predict he could bat .320 with 24 home runs, 39 stolen bases, and 111 runs scored. The Phillies' stacked lineup, featuring Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Nick Castellanos, will provide plenty of opportunities for Turner to score runs and drive in key RBIs. If he maintains an on-base percentage above .380 and remains a threat on the basepaths, Turner will cement himself as a top-five MVP candidate, if not the outright winner.

Turner’s defensive impact should not be overlooked, either. With his elite range and strong arm, he will continue to be a cornerstone for the Phillies' infield. If he puts together a season similar to his best years with the Dodgers and Nationals, he could finally take home his first MVP award.

Zack Wheeler finally wins a Cy Young award

Zack Wheeler has long been one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball, but he has yet to secure a Cy Young Award despite multiple top-five finishes. The 2025 season presents his best chance yet.

Wheeler has consistently been the Phillies’ ace, leading the team in innings pitched, strikeouts, and ERA. However, in past seasons, he has been overshadowed by other dominant pitchers in the National League. This year, he will put it all together.

Coming off a season in which he finished second in Cy Young voting, Wheeler is poised to finally take home the award. His fastball command remains elite, and his ability to induce weak contact and rack up strikeouts makes him one of the most complete pitchers in baseball. If he can stay healthy and maintain an ERA below 2.80 while eclipsing 200 strikeouts, Wheeler should be the frontrunner for the award.

Additionally, with a strong rotation behind him—including Aaron Nola, Ranger Suárez, and the newly acquired Jesús Luzardo—the pressure won’t solely be on Wheeler to carry the pitching staff. If he dominates as expected, 2025 could be the year he finally claims the hardware he has long deserved.

The Phillies win the 2025 World Series

It’s been nearly two decades since the Phillies last won a World Series, and fans have endured multiple heartbreaking postseason exits in recent years. That changes in 2025.

The Phillies have one of the most balanced rosters in baseball. Their rotation is one of the best in the league, their lineup is deep with both power and contact hitters, and their bullpen—led by Jordan Romano and Orion Kerkering—has the potential to be dominant. With stars like Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Kyle Schwarber leading the way, this team has all the pieces to make a championship run.

One of the biggest factors in Philadelphia’s World Series aspirations is the continued growth of their young players. Bryson Stott is poised for a breakout season, potentially earning an All-Star nod. Top pitching prospect Andrew Painter is expected to make his MLB debut, and if he lives up to his potential, he could be a difference-maker in the rotation down the stretch. Additionally, if the Phillies make a midseason move to acquire an impact bat—such as Taylor Ward—their lineup could become even more dangerous.

While the Dodgers and Braves remain formidable foes, the Phillies have the experience and talent to overcome them. If their pitching staff stays healthy and their stars perform at a high level, there’s no reason why Philadelphia can’t be the last team standing in October.

The Phillies have come close in recent years but have fallen short when it mattered most. In 2025, things will be different. Trea Turner will put together an MVP-caliber season, Zack Wheeler will finally secure a Cy Young Award, and most importantly, the Phillies will win their first World Series since 2008.

With a loaded roster and a championship mindset, this is the year Philadelphia reaches the mountaintop once again. Phillies fans, get ready for a season to remember.