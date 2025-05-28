The Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies will be idle Wednesday night, as their scheduled game for the evening has been postponed due to weather issues. Instead, the second game of the three-game series at Citizens Bank in Philadelphia has been rescheduled for Thursday as part of a doubleheader.

The decision was announced by the Phillies via their official website:

“Tonight's Phillies game has been postponed and rescheduled for Thursday, May 29 at 1:05 p.m. All gates will open at 12:05 p.m. Due to inclement weather, tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Atlanta Braves has been postponed. It will be made up on Thursday, May 29, as part of a split day/night doubleheader.”

The first game of the doubleheader will feature a pitching matchup between the AJ Smith-Shawver of the Braves and Christopher Sanchez of the Phillies. So far in the 2025 MLB regular season, Smith-Shawver has a 3-2 record to go along with a 3.67 ERA and 1.42 WHIP through eight starts. Sanchez, on the other hand, owns a 4-1 record with a 3.17 ERA and 1.26 WHIP after 10 starts.

Then ,in the series finale, the Braves will give the ball to Chris Sale, while the Phillies send Zack Wheeler to the mound. Sale, who won the 2024 National League Cy Young Award, is 2-3 with a 3.36 ERA and 1.28 WHIP through 11 starts. As for Wheeler, he will look to improve on his 6-1 record, 2.42 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in his 12th start of the 2025 campaign.

The Phillies took the first game of the series on Tuesday via a 2-0 score, with Ranger Suarez pitching six shutout innings, allowing only four hits while striking out eight Atlanta batters. Spencer Strider also had a solid start in that contest, going 4 1/2 innings long and allowing only an unearned run on a hit with seven punchouts.

Thanks to the postponement, Phillies star Bryce Harper got an extra day of rest. He exited the series opener after getting hit by a 95.3 mph fastball pitch from Strider in the first inning. Harper's X-ray turned out negative and sustained just a bruise, avoiding a serious injury that could have sidelined him for an extended period.

The Phillies are leading the National League East with a 35-19 record, while the Braves are third in the division with a 25-28 slate.