The Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves are playing the first game of their three-leg set at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, but superstar first baseman Bryce Harper was forced to leave the contest early after a scary moment.

The eight-time National League All-Star left the outing in the first inning after taking a 95.3 mph pitch to his right elbow from Braves starter Spencer Strider. The 32-year-old Harper was then replaced in the game by Edmundo Sosa, who has also taken over the third base position. In a subsequent move, Alec Bohm moved from third to first base.

Bryce Harper reportedly suffered a bruise, as diagnosed after he departed the game, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). Moreover, Harper's X-ray returned negative results. That is good news for Harper and the Phillies, as it appears that he did not suffer anything that could seriously threaten his long-term availability in the 2025 MLB season.

Harper's injury history concerning his right elbow added concern among Philly fans after getting hit by Strider's pitch. In 2022, the former No. 1 overall MLB draft pick by the Washington Nationals underwent Tommy John surgery on the same elbow.

Without Bryce Harper for the rest of the series opener versus the Braves, the Phillies are missing an incredibly hot bat. Harper, who is also a two-time NL Most Valuable Player award winner, entered Tuesday's game having hit .383/.444/.553 in his previous 12 outings. Over that same stretch, he had a home run and 11 RBIs to go along with five doubles, two stolen bases and only three strikeouts across 54 plate appearances.

Thanks in part to Harper's excellent offense, the Phillies were able to win nine of 10 games before playing the Braves. Philadelphia started the day atop the NL East division standings with a 34-19 record.

So far in the 2025 campaign, Harper is hitting .267/.375/.450 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs plus 13 doubles and eight stolen bases through 202 at-bats.