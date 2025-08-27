The Philadelphia Phillies lost to the New York Mets 6-5 on Tuesday to drop the three-game series. Now just five games ahead of the Amazins in the NL East, Philly will look to salvage the set on Wednesday. The story of Game 2 was trade deadline acquisitions, with a massive homer from a new Phillie tying the game late. Phillies centerfielder Harrison Bader tied the game in the eighth inning off of Mets reliever Ryan Helsley.

YOU BADER BELIEVE IT! pic.twitter.com/OM0mPCUB5N — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 27, 2025

Bader came up in the top of the eighth inning with the Phillies down 5-3 and Nick Castellanos on first base. With one swing, the former Met tied the game and silenced the Citi Field crowd. While Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz lit them back up in the following innings, it was a huge homer for the center fielder.

The Phillies traded for Bader from the Minnesota Twins at the MLB trade deadline. He has been sensational, shoring up their outfield defense and providing offensive pop to their lineup. It was his second homer since joining the Phils and 14th of the season, just two shy of his single-season career high.

The Mets traded for Helsley from the St Louis Cardinals, and he has been disastrous in the bullpen. His ERA has now ballooned to 10.38 since the trade, with the home run allowed. Helsley had pitched a scoreless eighth inning the night before, which did not carry over into Tuesday.

The final trade deadline pickup at the center of Tuesday's affair was Phillies closer Jhoan Duran. He had been dominant since joining the club, with one earned run allowed in nine appearances. But he allowed four consecutive singles to the Mets' lineup, ending with Brandon Nimmo's knock to end the game.

The Mets look to finish off the sweep at home on Wednesday, now just five games back in the NL East.