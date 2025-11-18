A lot of college observers looked at Notre Dame and dismissed the Fighting Irish when they lost their first two games of the season to Miami and Texas A&M. The losses were problematic and painful to the team's fans, but the last thing that head coach Marcus Freeman was going to do was give up on the season.

In the first place, both losses were close. The Hurricanes edged Notre Dame by a 27-24 margin, using a late field goal to gain their narrow edge. The Fighting Irish battle Texas A&M on even terms late in the game and they didn't lose until the visitors scored a touchdown with 13 seconds remaining to gain a 41-40 triumph.

In years past, two losses to start the season would have meant that playing for the national championship was all but eliminated. However, in the era of the College Football Playoff, Notre Dame was not on the outside looking in. All Notre Dame had to do was win the games that followed.

That's just what the Fighting Irish have done. They have reeled off 8 straight victories and they will be heavily favored in their final two regular-season games against Syracuse and Stanford. At this point, it would be a shocker if they don't win both of those games and finish with a 10-2 record.

That would make them a strong participant in the College Football Playoff. They already hold down the No. 9 spot in the latest CFP rankings, and they appear to have the kind of team that could get back to the title game for a second consecutive season.

Notre Dame has the explosive strength on offense

There are still a number of critics who like to diminish Notre Dame's accomplishments because Freeman's team is independent and does not have a conference affiliation. It's an old argument but it is one that is brought up from time to time to diminish the team's football bona fides.

In addition to that argument, the two opening losses are used to diminish the team, but the Fighting Irish have answered all questions since those two narrow defeats.

The running game is clearly a huge difference maker in the Notre Dame offense. There are few running backs in the country that are as explosive and powerful as Jeremiyah Love. He has carried the ball 177 times for 1,135 yards with 14 touchdowns.

Love's partner in crime is Jadarian Price and he provides an excellent change of pace. He has 103 carries for 589 yards and he averages 5.7 yards per carry. He has scored 9 touchdowns.

Few teams are capable of putting a running game together like the one that Notre Dame has this season. This is not meant to diminish quarterback C.J. Carr, who has been been dependable throughout the season.

Carr has completed 173 of 257 passes for 2,487 yards with 21 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He has a pair of go-to receivers in Malachi Fields and Jordan Faison. Fields is more of the big-play specialist of the pair. He has caught 32 passes for 596 yards and 5 touchdowns. Faison has caught 44-551-3.

Article Continues Below

The versatility to the Notre Dame offense that has a chance to carry the team all the way to the national championship game.

Defense has taken a step up for Fighting Irish

The first two games of the year against Miami and Texas A&M have been outliers for Notre Dame's defense. It appeared that this unit was vulnerable and would be throughout the season.

While the schedule since the loss to the Aggies has not been overly challenging, the Fighting Irish defense has only given up more than 15 points once since the third week of the season. The defense has clearly tightened up under defensive coordinator Chris Ash.

That unit was at its best in the victory over Pitt. The Notre Dame defense kept Panther quarterback Mason Heintschel in check throughout the game. He completed 16 of 33 passes for 126 yards and he was intercepted by Tae Johnson who returned the pick 48 yards for a touchdown.

The Notre Dame defense also held Pitt running back Desmond Reid to 12 yards on 5 carries.

In addition to Johnson, who has 48 tackles, 5 passes defensed and 4 interceptions, the Irish defense features linebacker Drayk Bowen and safety Adon Shuler. Bowen has 57 tackles, 2 sacks and 3 forced fumbles, while Shuler has 49 tackles, 5 passes defensed, 2 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles.

Boubacar Traore leads the team with 6.5 sacks and he also has 32 tackles. He knows how to apply pressure when the Irish need to shut down opposing quarterbacks.

Few expected Notre Dame to get close to the National Championship Game last year, but they reeled off playoff victories over Indiana, Georgia and Penn State before falling to Ohio State. This year's team has unfinished business and may make another long run in the this year's CFP.