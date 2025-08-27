The Philadelphia Phillies found themselves at the center of another tense divisional showdown on Tuesday night at Citi Field vs. the New York Mets — but not just because of the scoreboard. Starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo was ejected from the game in the fifth inning, but not while he was still on the mound. As of this writing, the game remains tied 5-5 heading into the top of the ninth inning.

The Phillies vs. Mets matchup had already featured early tension, including borderline calls and a tight strike zone. But things escalated dramatically after Luzardo was pulled by manager Rob Thomson in the fifth. The left-hander had loaded the bases and issued a controversial walk to Starling Marte, prompting Thomson to make the change. Luzardo, frustrated with home plate umpire Willie Traynor’s strike zone, shouted from the dugout on his way off the field.

The Athletic’s Matt Gelb took to X (formerly known as Twitter) shortly after the incident, providing clarity on the ejection and what led up to it.

“After he was removed from the game, Jesús Luzardo shouted at home-plate umpire Willie Traynor. Traynor ejected Luzardo, despite him already being out of the game.”

The unusual MLB ejection quickly sparked conversation across baseball, as it’s rare for a player no longer in the game to be tossed — especially a starting pitcher. According to multiple camera angles, Luzardo yelled “Wake the f— up. This isn’t the minor leagues” as he walked off the mound. Traynor didn’t hesitate and tossed the lefty immediately.

Statistically, the southpaw's night ended with a final line of 4.1 innings, five hits, four earned runs, two walks, five strikeouts, and a hit batsman. Orion Kerkering replaced him and allowed a two-run double to Pete Alonso, extending the Mets’ lead to 5-2 at the time.

However, the Phillies battled back in the top of the eighth. Harrison Bader launched a two-run homer off Ryan Helsley to tie the game at five. It was Bader’s 12th home run of the season and a clutch swing that kept Philadelphia within striking distance.

The broader context of this game carries weight. Philadelphia entered Tuesday leading the National League East by six games, while the Mets sit in second place. The outburst, fueled by visible frustration, echoed ongoing league-wide criticism of umpiring inconsistency — an issue increasingly tied to calls for automated strike zones.

No suspension is expected for Luzardo, since he was no longer an active player when ejected. A fine is likely. As the game heads into the late innings, the unusual umpire controversy could become a flashpoint if this series shifts momentum one way or the other.