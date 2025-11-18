The Dallas Cowboys came out of their bye firing on all cylinders in a 33-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys impressed on both sides of the ball in Week 11, improving to 4-5-1 with a prime time rout.

Dak Prescott made Cowboys MNF history with four touchdown passes against the Raiders. He tied Roger Staubach (1978) and Danny White (1982) for the team's single-game MNF record.

Additionally, Monday's strong performance moved Prescott past Tony Romo for the most three-touchdown games in team history, according to Dallas Cowboys Public Relations. Prescott now boasts a franchise-best 41 career games with three or more touchdowns.

Dak Prescott leads dominant Cowboys offense in MNF win

Monday also marked the Pro Bowl passer’s 13th four-touchdown game. Prescott holds the team’s all-time record for four-plus touchdown games. And he’s tied for seventh-most in league history over a player’s first 10 seasons, via Dallas Cowboys PR.

Article Continues Below

George Pickens led the way for Prescott. The wideout capped a 21-point second quarter with a great open field move on a 37-yard score. Pickens had a game-high nine receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown. CeeDee Lamb contributed five catches for 66 yards and a score.

Lamb and Pickens were benched for the first drive of the game. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer would only say there were “a couple things missed,” when addressing the benching. Fortunately, both wideouts entered the game on the second series and quickly made an impact against the Raiders.

The Cowboys’ offense rebounded after struggling in back-to-back games. Prescott went 25/33 for 268 yards and four touchdowns. He didn’t throw an interception but he did lose a fumble on a Maxx Crosby strip sack.

Dallas kept its playoff hopes alive with Monday’s performance. However, the Cowboys will face a stiffer challenge in Week 12 when they host the Philadelphia Eagles.