One of the biggest signings of the winter happened when the New York Mets claimed Bo Bichette, landing him with a multi-year contract. The Philadelphia Phillies attempted to sign Bichette, but failed, leaving Alec Bohm, their current third baseman, in an awkward position. Bohm acknowledged that he was aware but did not hold any grudges, according to an article in The Athletic.

“I don't really take any of it personally, think too far into it. It's all out of my control. I can't do anything to prevent it. Whatever is going on, I just do my own things, go to the gym, go about my offseason,” Bohm told the Athletic.

Bohm recently agreed to arbitration with the Phillies, keeping him in Philadelphia for one more season. Now, his future is no more certain than it was before, as he could likely leave following the 2026 season.

Bohm hit .287 with 11 home runs, 59 RBIs, with an on-base percentage of .331 and a slugging percentage of .409. His numbers in the season before were similar, as he hit .280 with 15 home runs and 97 RBIs with 62 runs and an on-base percentage of .332 and a slugging percentage of .448.

Bohm has done well for the Phillies during his tenure. But with the team constantly trying to sign big names, the writing could be on the wall. Regardless, that does not faze him.

“If I end up getting called and told something, I get called and told something. But I don't stress over it. I don't stew over it. It's just part of the business side of it,” Bohm declared.

The Phillies will attempt to bounce back after stumbling in the playoffs again last season. With Bohm back, they will retain one of their better hitters, at least for another season.