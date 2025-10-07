The Philadelphia Phillies have their backs against the wall in the NLDS. The Phillies lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of their series on Monday night. One more loss will see the National League East Division champions head home without a win in the postseason.

The Phillies did well to keep Los Angeles at bay for the first five innings. Unfortunately, things unraveled in the sixth. The Dodgers scored four runs to take a commanding 4-0 lead. Philadelphia tried chipping away at it. They even scored a two runs in the ninth to make it a one run game. However, they were unable to pull off the victory.

After the game, Alec Bohm spoke about his team trying to do too much. There's so much riding on this series, and the team feels pressure to succeed. As a result, everyone is looking to do a bit more than the situation truly requires.

“I think there is some big spots where I think you’re trying so hard that it just gets you. Everything is so heightened and you’re so hyper focused that you see something, and you don’t even know why you swung. It just happens. That’s the part of the game where you gotta try to slow it down and stay within yourself. Everybody just wants to help the team win,” Bohm said, via Phillies beat reporter John Clark.

Philadelphia has not won the World Series since 2009. They made the Fall Classic in 2022, though they lost to the Houston Astros. The Phillies have become one of the best teams in baseball over the last few seasons. They need the postseason success to show for their efforts, however.

The Phillies are not completely out of it yet. They still have a chance to win this series. In saying this, they have no margin for error remaining. Philadelphia hits the field on Wednesday night looking to save its season in Game 3.