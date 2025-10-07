With the Philadelphia Phillies trailing 0-2 in the 2025 NLDS, questions continue to mount around the underperformance of their core bats. Rob Thomson, speaking after Game 2’s narrow loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, offered a candid take on the trio of Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Kyle Schwarber regarding their struggles this October.

The three combined for just 2 hits in 21 at-bats over the first two games, striking out 11 times. Their struggles have become symbolic of the Phillies’ offensive collapse. Addressing the situation, Rob Thomson shared his thoughts during his postgame press conference at Citizens Bank Park.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), summarizing the manager’s explanation after the loss, which dropped the Phillies to the brink of elimination.

“I think those guys are trying to do too much right now”

Harper has just one hit this postseason (.143 average), while Turner also sits at .143. Schwarber, the NL regular season home run leader, is still searching for his first hit. The struggles from the trio have fueled frustration among fans and sparked debate on whether Thomson should adjust the lineup.

Despite the slump, postseason pressure has a way of magnifying every moment. Thomson’s remarks could be seen as both a diagnosis and a challenge to the team’s stars to regroup ahead of Game 3 at Dodger Stadium.

Only about 15% of teams rally back from an 0-2 deficit in a best-of-five series. The Phillies will turn to Aaron Nola in Game 3, hoping he can spark a comeback and give the lineup a chance to extend the series.

Whether Harper, Turner, and Schwarber respond will determine if this series continues — or ends in a sweep.