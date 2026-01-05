After making a run to the World Series with the Toronto Blue Jays, Don Mattingly is now joining the Philadelphia Phillies as their new bench coach. He could bring one of the best free agents remaining alongside him.

Working for the Blue Jays, Mattingly had an opportunity to coach infielder Bo Bichette. That connection could be crucial as Bichette picks his next MLB home, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“Mattingly has terrific longstanding relationship with Phillies manager Rob Thomson. He is also said to have an excellent relationship with star free agent Bo Bichette (although it is fair to say that coaches/managers don’t usually determine 9-figure free agent signings),” Heyman wrote.

The Phillies have already been one of the many teams linked to Bichette in free agency. Mattingly's hiring could be inconsequential in their pursuit. However, if Bichette doesn't re-sign with the Blue Jays, he'd be leaving the only MLB franchise he has known. Having some familiarity in Mattingly could be what the infielder needs to feel comfortable leaving Toronto.

If Bichette were to sign with Philadelphia, the franchise would have to shuffle some things around. The Phillies currently have Trea Turner at shortstop and Bryston Stott at second base. With Alec Bohm consistently in trade rumors, perhaps the Phillies would slide Bichette over to third base.

However they slice it up though, adding the infielder to the mix would only bolster Philadelphia's playoff hopes. He's coming off of a 2025 that saw him hit .311 with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs. Bichette's entire seven-year tenure with the Blue Jays has produced a .294 batting average with 111 home runs and 437 RBIs. He was named an All-Star in 2021 and 2023.

With so many teams currently in the Bichette sweepstakes, the Phillies will need quite the pitch to lure him in. But they at least have an ace in the hole in a familiar face with Mattingly.