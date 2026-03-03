Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Johan Rojas could be missing nearly half of the 2026 MLB season because of a suspension.

Rojas has reportedly failed a performance-enhancing drug test, but will be appealing the positive test, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

“Phillies OF Johan Rojas did fail a test for PEDs. He, like Profar, is appealing the positive test,” Heyman shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

The 25-year-old Rojas was supposed to be among the players to represent the Dominican Republic in the upcoming 2026 World Baseball Classic, but that's off the table now after dropping out last week.

Neither MLB nor the Phillies has yet made an official declaration about Rojas' status, but more details can be expected sooner rather than later.

Article Continues Below

Rojas has three MLB seasons under his belt, all spent with the Phillies. He showed plenty of promise in his first year in the big leagues when he batted .302/.342/.430 and posted a 110 OPS+, albeit across just 59 games and 149 plate appearances.

He's not known for power, as he's only hit a total of five home runs in his career thus far in MLB, but his speed has allowed him to rack up 51 stolen bases. Rojas has also been an asset on defense for the Phillies, having posted a 22 Defensive Runs Saved.

His mediocre offense, however, remains a major drawback, which also resulted in him getting demoted to the minors in August 2025.

If he does get suspended for 80 games, it would do nothing to benefit his career and would put his future in question.