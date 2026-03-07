The Philadelphia Phillies continued shaping their roster Saturday by making several adjustments ahead of their spring training matchup vs. the Toronto Blue Jays. The moves represent the first round of cuts as the organization evaluates its roster while spring training progresses.

The club announced the decisions prior to its afternoon exhibition matchup as it begins transitioning toward a more competitive phase of camp. The changes reduce the size of big league camp while providing several prospects with clearer assignments for the start of the minor league season.

Right-handed pitcher Jean Cabrera and outfielder Gabriel Rincones Jr. headline the latest Phillies spring training cuts. Both players will open the season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, placing them one step away from a potential call-up later this year.

The team also optioned right-handed pitchers Moises Chace and Yoniel Curet to Double-A Reading, allowing both young arms to continue developing while the organization manages pitching depth throughout its farm system.

The Phillies confirmed the roster moves publicly on X, formerly Twitter, with the following post Saturday morning.

“Prior to today’s game, the Phillies optioned RHP Jean Cabrera and OF Gabriel Rincones Jr. to Lehigh Valley (AAA) and optioned RHP Moisés Chace and RHP Yoniel Curet to Reading (AA).”

Article Continues Below

Prior to today’s game, the Phillies optioned RHP Jean Cabrera and OF Gabriel Rincones Jr. to Lehigh Valley (AAA) and optioned RHP Moisés Chace and RHP Yoniel Curet to Reading (AA). — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 7, 2026

In the upper minors, Cabrera is still one of the more interesting pitching prospects. After being cut last week during the season, the 24-year-old right-hander is ready to take the lead in the Lehigh Valley rotation and provide instant depth if the team needs it.

Rincones Jr. also carries significant upside after reaching Triple-A last year. The left-handed hitter profiles as a potential power bat who could contribute in the majors if injuries create an opportunity later in the season.

Chace’s assignment to Reading reflects the organization’s cautious development approach following Tommy John surgery in 2025, while Curet will continue refining his command at the Double-A level.

These roster moves by the Phillies also create additional evaluation opportunities as spring training continues, allowing the coaching staff to more closely assess players competing for the final roster spots ahead of Opening Day.