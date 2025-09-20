The Philadelphia Phillies are heading into the MLB postseason with a key decision already made. Specifically, Phillies manager Rob Thomson confirmed that top pitching prospect Andrew Painter will not take the mound in October. Consequently, Thomson's announcement makes it clear that Painter’s 2025 season has officially come to an end. Since the team clinched the NL East early, it now waits for the playoffs, but Painter will not be part of the pitching rotation.

Rob Thomson told @GraceDelPizzo that the Phillies will not keep Andrew Painter pitching into October, so his 2025 season is officially over. "He's tired. To me, he's had a really good year. He's come through healthy."

Furthermore, Thomson explained his reasoning in straightforward fashion. “He’s tired. To me, he’s had a really good year. He’s come through healthy,” the Phillies manager said. As a result, the comments show how the organization values the long-term health of the 22-year-old right-hander. Painter has faced workload questions since rising through the minor league system. The club remains determined to protect his arm for the years ahead. In this way, the Phillies view the decision as an investment in his future. The choice limits his immediate role but strengthens his long-term outlook.

In addition, Andrew Painter’s 2025 season reinforced his status as one of baseball’s most exciting young arms. He earned a Futures Game selection earlier in the summer. The honor reflected both his potential and his progress after injury concerns in past years. He never debuted with the major-league club this season, but his steady development in the minors gave the Phillies confidence in his future. Ultimately, the organization views keeping him healthy as the most important outcome.

Finally, as Rob Thomson and the Phillies prepare for the MLB postseason, their rotation remains one of the deepest in baseball even without Painter. Veterans and proven arms are ready to handle the workload when October begins. At the same time, some fans might wonder whether the prospect could have been a secret weapon. Thomson’s decision underscores the balance between protecting a future ace and trusting the current staff.

With the division already locked up, Philadelphia can therefore afford to focus on the bigger picture. In the end, the story of Painter’s year is not about what he misses, but about the promise he continues to build.