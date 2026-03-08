Team USA improved to 2-0 in Pool B of the 2026 World Baseball Classic with a 9-1 drubbing of Great Britain on Saturday, highlighted by a momentum-shifting thunderous home run from Kyle Schwarber.

Great Britain struck first when Nate Eaton led off the game by hitting the first pitch from two-time defending American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal for a solo home run. The drive, initially ruled a double before replay review confirmed it as a homer, gave Britain a 1-0 lead. Eaton finished the game 3-for-4 at the plate, while the rest of the British lineup combined to go 0-for-25.

Skubal settled in after the opening swing, striking out five batters while allowing two hits and one earned run across three innings. USA pitchers combined for 17 strikeouts without issuing a walk.

The American offense managed only one single before the fifth inning. The rally began when Ernie Clement reached base on an error. After Pete Crow-Armstrong doubled, Clement scored on a wild pitch from Andre Scrubb to tie the game 1-1.

Moments later, Schwarber came up with the game-changing swing. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger, who hit 56 home runs last season, launched a 427-foot two-run homer to right field, giving the United States a 3-1 advantage.

KYLE SCHWARBER WITH THE CRAZY HOME RUN FOR TEAM AMERICA 🚀pic.twitter.com/pw4JvLXmLm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 8, 2026

Article Continues Below

The inning continued with Gunnar Henderson driving in two runs to extend the lead to 5-1. Henderson finished 4-for-5 with four hits, including a double, and two RBIs.

Team USA added three more runs in the sixth inning. Aaron Judge drove in a run with a 109.6 mph RBI single, while sacrifice flies from Alex Bregman and Will Smith increased the margin to 8-1. Bregman tacked on a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to finish the scoring.

Reliever Clay Holmes earned the win with three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out six.

The United States closed out with nine runs on 12 hits and has scored 24 runs in its first two tournament games after a 15-run performance against Brazil.

Team USA will next face Mexico on Monday, with Paul Skenes slated to start, while Great Britain (0-2) will play Italy.