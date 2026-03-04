Bo Bichette was linked to multiple teams in MLB free agency this past offseason. It seemed as if Bichette was close to signing with the Philadelphia Phillies, but he ultimately ended up with the New York Mets. While he's happy to be with the Mets, Bichette understands that he may receive some boos from Phillies fans when he plays in Philadelphia.

“If I know Philly fans, probably not the best,” Bichette said of the reception he expects to receive in Philadelphia, via Foul Territory. “I've never been booed by an opposing crowd like that… I look forward to it. In my opinion, that's actually pretty cool to experience.”

Bichette is currently working with the Mets at spring training. His big challenge? Learning third base.

The Mets know Bichette is going to hit. That won't be a concern. However, Bichette, who played shortstop with the Toronto Blue Jays, is working on moving to third base for the 2026 MLB season.

He should be able to help the Mets in a crucial manner. The fact that he signed with a National League East rival of the Phillies may only frustrate the Philadelphia fans even more.

As Bichette mentioned, though, he is looking forward to the possible negative reception. Sports are about rivalries, something Bichette understands. He knows what is awaiting him at Citizens Bank Park.

The best way he can respond? By playing well and finding success against the Phillies. That's the best way to silence a crowd that is going to boo you.