Zack Wheeler's 2025 season was cut short after he had to have surgery for venous thoracic outlet syndrome. His recovery time was set for six to eight months, and it looks like he still has some way to go before getting back on the mound. There has been some good news for Wheeler, as he was seen throwing during spring training, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic.

“Zack Wheeler threw out to 120 feet today for the first time since surgery, Rob Thomson said. Wheeler continues to progress as planned,” Gelb wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

That's great to see from Wheeler, and that shows that he continues to make strides in his return. Manager Rob Thomson said a few weeks ago that Wheeler would unlikely be ready for Opening Day, but the Philadelphia Phillies were optimistic that he would return to action shortly after.

Wheeler was a contender for the National League Cy Young award before he went down with the injury, and he was key for the Phillies, as many thought they would make a postseason run.

With Ranger Suarez signing with the Boston Red Sox, the Phillies will be hoping that Wheeler can make an impact whenever he returns. Wheeler is 69-37 with a 2.91 ERA, 1,094 strikeouts, and 1.016 WHIP in 979 innings pitched for the Phillies, and there's no doubt that when he's on the mound, good things happen.

At the same time, his health is important as well, and the Phillies want to make sure he's in the best shape possible, as blood clots are nothing to take lightly.