Twenty years ago, Major League Baseball and the Players' Association helped create the World Baseball Classic. It is an international tournament played every few years, showcasing the best baseball talent around the globe. The WBC was an immediate success and has ballooned into something even more prestigious. Maybe that is why Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner was so eager to play again.

Unfortunately, the 3-time MLB All-Star will not be joining Team USA in 2026. Turner did not shy away from expressing his disappointment, as captured by Phillies reporter Scott Lauber.

“It's something I wanted to do. The phone never rang,” said Turner.

“It's so much fun. I gladly would have done it again. I said it last time, if they ever ask, I would say yes. They've got a great roster this year. It's stacked.”

Indeed, Team USA is stacked with MLB talent. Stars include Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr., Pete Crow-Armstrong, Brice Turang, Gunnar Henderson, and many others. There simply was not room for Turner, who will turn 33 this June.

There have been five iterations of the international baseball tournament, three of which Japan has won. The American team has won just once, back in 2017. They defeated Puerto Rico, 8-0, in the championship game.

Trea Turner has only played in one World Baseball Classic in 2023. He was a monster during that tournament, leading Team USA's offense across the board. He hit .391 with five home runs and 11 RBIs. But the Americans fell just short of winning back-to-back titles (2020 canceled due to COVID). They lost to Japan, 3-2, in the championship game.

This year's WBC will be held in Miami, Houston, San Juan (Puerto Rico), and Tokyo, Japan from March 5th through the 17th.