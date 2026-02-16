The Philadelphia Phillies are preparing for the new season, and Trea Turner will remain with them and will not play in the World Baseball Classic. When asked about it, Turner revealed why he will not be representing Team USA in the WBC, according to OnPattson.

Trea Turner said he would have been interested in playing for Team USA again in the World Baseball Classic, but “phone never rang.” (Via @TimKellySports) pic.twitter.com/gxflYUI8iW — OnPattison (@OnPattison) February 16, 2026

Turner stated that the phone simply never rang, then wished everyone on Team USA the best of luck. Instead of being with them, he will focus on helping the Phillies get ready for the 2026 season.

His absence is a shock considering that Turner dominated the 2023 WBC. In five WBC games, Turner hit .368 with five home runs, 11 RBIs, and five runs. Amazingly, he had a .1000 slugging percentage with a .429 on-base percentage. His home runs tied a WBC record, and his RBIs set one.

Others believed Turner should be in the WBC, but the selection committee made their choices. Instead, Bobby Witt Jr. and Gunnar Henderson will be the shortstops on Team USA. Although Turner will not participate, he wishes them well and hopes they can help the country thrive.

Turner will focus on helping the Phillies get back to the playoffs. After the Phillies' loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, there is more focus on overcoming their long-time rivals and making a return to the World Series. There is disappointment for Turner, but he will now get an entire month to help the Phillies thrive as they attempt to defend their NL East division title. Turner will continue to put in his own work while cheering his fellow countrymen, as they hope to deliver victory for the Americans.