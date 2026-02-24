The Vancouver Canucks have gone from the best team in the Pacific Division to the worst team in the National Hockey League in less than two years, and management has finally committed to a full rebuild after trading superstar Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild.

Kiefer Sherwood has also gotten a change of scenery after being shipped to the San Jose Sharks earlier in 2026. And Jake DeBrusk, who signed a seven-year deal in July of 2024, could be next.

“As Canucks management make and take calls on such players as Evander Kane, Conor Garland, Teddy Blueger and Elias Pettersson, they are also open to moving power forward Jake DeBrusk,” reported The Fourth Period on Monday.

“DeBrusk, 29, has five more years left on his contract after this season and comes with a $5.5 million salary cap hit. He also owns a full no-movement clause and will have to sign off on any trade the Canucks try to complete. The Boston Bruins, Seattle Kraken and Detroit Red Wings are among the teams believed to have some interest in DeBrusk.”

Would Jake DeBrusk be open to reuniting with Bruins?

DeBrusk would certainly be a solid addition to both the Kraken and Red Wings' middle-six, although his contract could be problematic. He's managed just 13 goals and 28 points in 56 games with the Canucks in 2025-26, and he isn't getting any younger.

A change of scenery might help to unlock the version of DeBrusk that we saw last year — when he managed a career-high 28 goals along with 20 assists — but there's no guarantee.

Would a reunion with the Bruins make sense? DeBrusk played the first seven seasons of his career in Beantown before leaving the franchise and joining Vancouver as a free agent. He helped Boston march to the Stanley Cup Final in 2019, and Boston is back to legitimate playoff contention this year after a tough 2024-25 campaign.

As Irfaan Gaffar reported during an episode of DFO Rundown Insider Edition last week, DeBrusk is not only available, but is also open to a change of scenery.

“It is unclear as to the type of deal the Canucks are looking for in order to move DeBrusk, but GM Patrik Allvin and team president Jim Rutherford are willing to entertain calls,” concluded The Fourth Period.

Considering that DeBrusk joined the Canucks with the ultimate goal of winning a Stanley Cup, and that he's nearly 30, it makes a lot of sense that he would have no interest in sticking around for the rebuild in British Columbia.

Now 18-33-6, Vancouver is dead last in the National Hockey League and already looking ahead to the 2026 NHL Draft in Buffalo come June.

There are a couple of veterans who will probably be getting shipped out between now and March 6, and it wouldn't be too surprising if DeBrusk's tenure in Western Canada ends much sooner than player or club would have anticipated a year and a half ago.