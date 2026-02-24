Left tackle Ozzy Trapilo suffered a torn/ruptured patellar tendon in his knee during the Chicago Bears' 31-27 playoff win over the Green Bay Packers. Chicago was forced to move left guard Joe Thuney to left tackle for the remainder of the postseason. With Trapilo's availability up in the air, what is Chicago's plan at left tackle?

With the belief that Thuney, who is 33 years old, could play left tackle all next season while Trapolo remains out. However, general manager Ryan Poles seemingly wants Thuney to remain at left guard, according to NFL analyst Adam Hoge. However, the Bears would like keep Thuney as a left tackle option just in case. With Trapilo set to miss most of the 2026-27 campaign, it sounds like Chicago will be searching for a left tackle this offseason.

“Joe Thuney won't be moving to left tackle. That's only something they want to do in a pinch. Poles does not believe Ozzy Trapilo's injury is career-threatening, but he will miss most of next season.”

Trapilo was the Bears' second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He is likely pegged to be the starter once he eventually returns from injury. With Poles insinuating that the Trapilo could potentially return at some point next season, it appears Poles could be searching for a left tackle in free agency or via trade, rather than the draft.

As for Thuney, who just won the league's first-ever Protector of the Year Award, he will go back to playing left guard. He has a history of stepping in at left tackle throughout his career, as he did the same during his four-year tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs. But guard is where he is most efficient.