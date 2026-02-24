The New York Yankees hope to return to the postseason in 2026, for the third consecutive campaign. New York heads into the season with some questions about the health of some players. One is Oswaldo Cabrera, who got an update from his manager Aaron Boone on Tuesday.

“Oswaldo Cabrera's status for Opening Day is “TBD,” Aaron Boone said. Cabrera is going through drills and appears to be moving well but has not practiced sliding,” MLB.com's Bryan Hoch posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Cabrera was hurt during the 2025 season. He ended up breaking his ankle while trying to slide into home plate during a game. The utility man was hitting at a .243 batting average before getting hurt.

In 2025, New York won 94 regular season games and made the postseason. The Yankees advanced past the Boston Red Sox in a Wild Card series, before losing in the ALDS to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Yankees face pressure to win in 2026

New York hasn't won a World Series since 2009, and fans are frustrated. Yankees skipper Boone is getting criticized by some fans who are critical of what he has done in the Bronx. Boone's team made the World Series in 2024, but lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

New York re-signed free agents Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt this offseason. The Yankees are also slowly getting starting pitcher Gerrit Cole back in shape, after he underwent Tommy John surgery. Cole missed the entire 2025 season.

Cabrera also signed a new deal with New York before the 2026 season. It was believed at the time he would be ready to play during spring training. Clearly he isn't quite there yet, but it appears the team is patiently waiting for him to return.

“His clubhouse presence also matters. Cabrera is well-liked by teammates and coaching staff, and his positive personality keeps the locker room energy high,” Yahoo Sports reported.

The Yankees are playing a spring training game against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.