Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider offered candid praise for head coach Mike MacDonald during Tuesday’s NFL Scouting Combine, highlighting the traits he believes fueled the franchise’s championship run.

In a video snippet shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, by D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Schneider described MacDonald’s competitive edge and adaptability.

“He’s like super pliable, his brain is just clear and an intelligent football coach. I think it’s kinda like if you sat down to play Uno with him he’ll wanna kick your a** too.”

Schneider’s comments come months after Seattle captured Super Bowl LX with a 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in San Francisco, securing the franchise’s second Lombardi Trophy. The title capped a rapid ascent under MacDonald, who took over for former head coach Pete Carroll ahead of the 2024 season.

Seattle GM John Schneider on coach Mike MacDonald.

MacDonald led the Seahawks to a 10-7 record in his first year at the helm, narrowly missing the playoffs. In his second season, Seattle took another leap, finishing 14-3 in the regular season before navigating the postseason to claim the championship.

John Schneider credits Mike MacDonald for Seahawks’ championship rise

Schneider emphasized MacDonald’s mental flexibility and football intelligence as defining qualities. The general manager’s remarks underscored a belief within the organization that MacDonald’s ability to adjust schemes and communicate across position groups played a central role in the team’s success.

Seattle’s defense showed marked improvement under MacDonald’s leadership, while the overall culture shifted toward accountability and detail-oriented preparation. His competitive demeanor, as Schneider suggested, extends beyond the field and into every aspect of team operations.

With a Super Bowl title secured in just his second season, MacDonald has quickly established credibility inside the building. Schneider’s assessment at the combine reinforced the organization’s confidence in its head coach as Seattle turns its focus toward sustaining championship standards.