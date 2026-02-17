Philadelphia Phillies president Dave Dombrowski turned heads recently after claiming that Bryce Harper is not an elite MLB player anymore. Since then, Harper has taken some not-so-subtle shots at Dombrowski. On Tuesday, he shared more insight about what's going on between himself and Dombrowski.

During a guest appearance on the “Bussin' with the Boys” podcast, the 33-year-old first baseman admitted that Dombrowski not keeping his opinion behind closed doors didn't sit well with him. Harper believes that a comment like that should have remained within the Phillies organization.

“I think there's things within the organization that you probably shouldn't say in an outward expression,” said Bryce Harper… “So, I think that was one thing when I signed [with the Phillies], it was like, ‘Hey, we don't say anything about the organization outwardly, or anything else. Make sure it's behind closed doors…' So, I think that's kind of where it rubbed me the wrong way a little bit… I respect Dave and everything… He's great at his job and stuff. But I think, for me personally, if you have a problem, you know you can talk to me.”

Bryce Harper’s full comments on @BussinWTB podcast regarding Dave Dombrowski calling him “not elite” pic.twitter.com/6WUhhlV4K2 — Tucker Bagley (@TBagleySports) February 17, 2026

Harper goes on to claim that hearing criticism is not something that motivates him. From the sounds of it, the eight-time All-Star would have liked the comments to be made to him privately instead of publicly.

It's hard to imagine Harper being anything but elite. Throughout his 14-year career, not only has he been named an All-Star eight times, but he's also a two-time MVP and won the Rookie of the Year Award in 2012. He's entering his 15th season with a career .280 batting average and .387 OBP, along with 1,801 hits, 363 home runs, 1,051 RBIs, and 152 stolen bases.

Despite the drama ensuing in Philadelphia, Bryce Harper is set to begin the 2026 season as the Phillies' first baseman once again. We should see him in action on February 21 when the club takes on the Toronto Blue Jays to begin spring training.