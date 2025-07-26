The Philadelphia Phillies entered their series against the New York Yankees on a mission. Bryce Harper kept his historic hot streak going with a third-inning solo shot. Trea Turner chipped in two RBIs and two runs scored to help build a 9-3 lead. Things got so bad at Yankee Stadium that Phillies fans were able to start a Philadelphia Eagles chant.

Philadelphia faithful started the chanting early in the game, but it crescendoed in the seventh inning.

One of many Eagles chants in New York today as the Phillies dominate the Yankees pic.twitter.com/VL4Wsa3ilH — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

If things continue to go well for the Phillies, the series could reach historic levels. Philadelphia scored 21 runs over two games against New York in their series. This is the only time that each squad will see the other outside of the World Series this season. If nothing else, the Phillies can walk away knowing that they have New York's number in a potential postseason matchup.

Harper, Turner, and the rest of Philadelphia's offense has taken full advantage of the Yankees pitching staff. New York traded for Ryan McMahon on Friday, but their starting rotation remains one of the team's biggest weaknesses. If Yankees general manager Brian Cashman cannot find a solution before the MLB trade deadline, Eagles chants will be the least of his problems.

On the other side of the matchup, the Phillies are playing their best baseball at a great time. Philadelphia has been aggressive at the trade deadline, but their recent success has fans feeling good about their team. The New York Mets passed them for the lead in the National League West, but Philadelphia is neck-and-neck with them in the standings.

Hearing Eagles chants in Yankees Stadium is a rare occurrence. However, Phillies fans can do what they want when their team is winning in such dominant fashion. The series has exposed how far New York is from serious contention. Luckily for both teams, they have plenty of time to reach their potential before the playoffs begin.

For now, though, Harper, Turner, and the Phillies have the upper hand.