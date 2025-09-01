After getting swept by the New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies responded by winning three of four games against the Atlanta Braves. The NL East-leading Phillies have World Series aspirations but the team’s starters are under increased pressure following Zack Wheeler’s season-ending surgery.

Still Philadelphia took some positive momentum into a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers after a strong showing against Atlanta. Unfortunately, Taijuan Walker put the team in a hole early.

The 13th-year veteran got shelled by Milwaukee in a brief outing. Walker labored through four innings Monday, surrendering five runs on seven hits and staking the Brewers a 5-1 lead entering the fifth.

Phillies fans get on Taijuan Walker after dud vs. Brewers

It’s been a season of strikes and gutters for Walker. At times it appears he’s rediscovered his All-Star form and in other instances he resembles the pitcher that posted a disastrous 7.10 ERA last year.

Manager Rob Thomson moved Walker to the bullpen earlier in the season and he performed fairly well as a reliever. But he rejoined the rotation in July when the Phillies demoted Mick Abel. And certain outings have been a struggle.

In Monday’s start, Milwaukee jumped out to an advantage as Brice Turang led off with a 433-foot homer to center off Walker. Blake Perkins added a two-run double in the first inning, giving the Brewers a 3-0 lead.

Caleb Durbin led off the second with another solo shot. And, after a clean third inning, Milwaukee added two more runs in the fourth.

While Nick Castellanos’ reaction to Philadelphia’s walk-off win against Atlanta on Saturday drew fans’ ire, Walker has now replaced him in the crosshairs. Despite the Phillies battling back to take the lead in the eighth inning, Walker’s dud elicited outrage from the Phillies faithful.

Will Desautelle wrote:

“Taijuan Walker scheduled losses are back! Keeping throwing meatballs over the middle of plate buddy!”

Ben’s Dad, the Illuminator added:

“Taijuan Walker is not a viable starting pitcher, no matter how many times the Philadelphia Phillies insist on starting him.”

Aaron argued:

“Any other team would DFA Taijuan Walker. Phillies are stupid.”

Scott Reichel noted:

Andrew reminded:

Dave Dombrowski really gave Taijuan Walker 72 million dollars pic.twitter.com/C7K4SVKpPV — 𝓐𝓷𝓭𝓻𝓮𝔀 (@ajcelis1997) September 1, 2025

And Philly sports thruther posted: