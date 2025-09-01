After getting swept by the New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies responded by winning three of four games against the Atlanta Braves. The NL East-leading Phillies have World Series aspirations but the team’s starters are under increased pressure following Zack Wheeler’s season-ending surgery.

Still Philadelphia took some positive momentum into a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers after a strong showing against Atlanta. Unfortunately, Taijuan Walker put the team in a hole early.

The 13th-year veteran got shelled by Milwaukee in a brief outing. Walker labored through four innings Monday, surrendering five runs on seven hits and staking the Brewers a 5-1 lead entering the fifth.

Phillies fans get on Taijuan Walker after dud vs. Brewers

Sep 1, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field.
Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

It’s been a season of strikes and gutters for Walker. At times it appears he’s rediscovered his All-Star form and in other instances he resembles the pitcher that posted a disastrous 7.10 ERA last year.

Manager Rob Thomson moved Walker to the bullpen earlier in the season and he performed fairly well as a reliever. But he rejoined the rotation in July when the Phillies demoted Mick Abel. And certain outings have been a struggle.

In Monday’s start, Milwaukee jumped out to an advantage as Brice Turang led off with a 433-foot homer to center off Walker. Blake Perkins added a two-run double in the first inning, giving the Brewers a 3-0 lead.

Caleb Durbin led off the second with another solo shot. And, after a clean third inning, Milwaukee added two more runs in the fourth.

While Nick Castellanos’ reaction to Philadelphia’s walk-off win against Atlanta on Saturday drew fans’ ire, Walker has now replaced him in the crosshairs. Despite the Phillies battling back to take the lead in the eighth inning, Walker’s dud elicited outrage from the Phillies faithful.

Will Desautelle wrote:
“Taijuan Walker scheduled losses are back! Keeping throwing meatballs over the middle of plate buddy!”

Ben’s Dad, the Illuminator added:
“Taijuan Walker is not a viable starting pitcher, no matter how many times the Philadelphia Phillies insist on starting him.”

Aaron argued:
“Any other team would DFA Taijuan Walker. Phillies are stupid.”

Scott Reichel noted:

Andrew reminded:

And Philly sports thruther posted:

More Phillies News
Bo Bichette, Francisco Lindor, and Trea Turner make MLB history with a feat last achieved in 1956, showcasing rare shortstop dominance.
Bo Bichette, Francisco Lindor, Trea Turner combine for feat last seen in 1956Yasmin Edañol ·
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Walker Buehler (0) delivers during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
Phillies signing Walker Buehler for postseason pushBenjamin Adducchio ·
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos (8) looks on against the Atlanta Braves in the tenth inning at Citizens Bank Park.
Nick Castellanos’ behavior after Braves win leaves fans wonderingMike Gianakos ·
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Trea Turner (7) throws to first against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies fans erupt over bonkers Trea Turner ending vs. BravesRexwell Villas ·
image thumbnail
Phillies’ Nick Castellanos drops blunt take on being replaced in 9th inning vs. BravesJedd Pagaduan ·
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.
Nick Castellanos picks off Braves runner with insane throwMike Gianakos ·