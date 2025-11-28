The Anaheim Ducks announced before Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings that goaltender Lukas Dostal will miss the next two to three weeks due to an upper-body injury.

The 25-year-old was initially labeled day-to-day when the issue was first revealed on Wednesday, but further evaluation extended his recovery timeline. He played in Saturday’s 4–3 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights, a game he completed without any setbacks, and participated in Tuesday's practice before the team ruled him out.

Dostal’s absence comes during one of the strongest starts of his NHL career and one of Anaheim’s best openings in a decade. Through 17 games, he holds an 11-5-1 record, tied for the second-most wins in the league this season. His 2.81 goals-against average would be his best over any of his previous four full seasons with the Ducks, while his .904 save percentage matches his highest in a full campaign.

The Czechia-native sits 10th in goals saved above expected and owns 10 5-on-5 goals saved above expected, the fourth-best output in the league. His performance has been the mainspring behind Anaheim’s Pacific Division lead with 29 points, even as the Ducks rank fifth-worst in five-on-five expected goals against.

Article Continues Below

Dostal is in the first year of a five-year, $32.5 million contract and was one of six preliminary selections for Czechia’s Winter Olympics roster, likely to be available again before the Christmas break begins.

The Ducks will turn over the crease to 33-year-old Petr Mrazek while Dostal recovers, who is 3-3-0 with a 3.69 goals-against average and an .881 save percentage in six games. After allowing 11 goals across his first two starts (5.5 per game), Mrazek has given up 11 total in his last four (2.75 per game). He surrendered four goals in Anaheim’s first outing without Dostal, a 5–4 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

The Ducks also recalled Ville Husso from AHL San Diego on Wednesday. Husso owns a 6-4-3 record, three shutouts, a 2.49 goals-against average, and a .908 save percentage in 13 AHL starts. He backed up Mrazek midweek and received the start against the Los Angeles Kings for his first NHL appearance since last April.