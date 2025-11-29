The Baltimore Ravens suffered a brutal 32-14 Week 13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving, knocking the team to a 6-6 record on the season. On Friday, reports indicate that a linebacker on the team is expected to be placed on the season-ending IR.

Chandler Martin, who is an undrafted free agent, is expected to go on the IR due to a knee injury he suffered in the game against the Bengals, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Ravens will lose some linebacker depth with five games remaining in the regular season.

“Ravens linebacker Chandler Martin is expected to go on season-ending injured reserve after suffering a knee injury Thursday night vs. Bengals, per source.”

Article Continues Below

Martin's first season in the league ends after participating in just three games for the Ravens. The 22-year-old rookie recorded five combined tackles (one solo) across those contests. Chandler Martin was seeing increased playing time in the past few weeks, but his season is effectively over.

It's unclear what the Ravens plan to do for now. The franchise may sign a player off waivers or from the practice squad to fill Martin's roster spot. But only time will tell what Baltimore's move will be.

Either way, the loss to the Bengals hurts the Ravens' chances to reach the playoffs this season. Luckily, there are still five games remaining on the schedule, as that gives the team plenty of opportunities to right the ship. They move on to Week 14, where Baltimore will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are in first place in the AFC North.