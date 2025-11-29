After the Chicago Bears beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday evening, 24-15, it was no doubt a special game, not just for the team as a whole, but for running back D'Andre Swift. As the Bears got the best of Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, Swift would speak on facing his former team.

Speaking to Mike Garafolo after the game, Swift talked about running for 125 yards on 18 carries to go along with a touchdown, admitting that it was a “full circle moment.”

“It was a little bit extra to it,” Swift said about facing Philadelphia. “Man, being home, seeing family before the game. Full Circle moment.”

Besides his impressive outing, Chicago rookie running back Kyle Monangai had 22 carries, running for 130 yards and a touchdown. Swift could not believe that the last time the team had a running back dup rush for over 100 yards, Walter Payton was on the roster.

“That's amazing,” Swift said. “I ain't even know that until you just told me. I don't know what the numbers were, but it was a good day. It was a good day.”

I spoke to #Bears RB D’Andre Swift the other day about coming home and facing his former team. He played it off as just another game. Now? “There was a little bit extra to it.” Our postgame interview for @NFLGameDay 👇 pic.twitter.com/8p8BLyS8ZU — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 28, 2025

Bears' D'Andre Swift speaks on Ben Johnson's first year as head coach

Article Continues Below

With the Bears going through a turnaround, winning their last five games, the team is now appearing in the minds of the football world as a legitimate threat in the NFL. Led by first-year head coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams, Swift would say that they are “positioned” to play their best football in these crucial months.

“We want to be playing our best ball in November and December, when it matters the most. We're positioned to do. So gotta keep getting better week in, week out,” Swift said.

“It's been amazing,” Swift continued about Johnson. “As the world can see, taking a moment at a time for him and the rest of the coaching staff has been amazing.”

At any rate, Chicago is now 9-3, first in the NFC North, as the team now prepares for a key game against their rivals in the Green Bay Packers, next Sunday.