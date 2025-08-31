The Philadelphia Phillies got the better of the Atlanta Braves again on Saturday as Trea Turner delivered a walk-off, two-run single in extra innings. Nick Castellanos scored the winning run from second base as Philadelphia got its third straight victory over Atlanta in dramatic fashion.

But after Castellanos was frustrated with being removed from Friday’s game for a defensive replacement, fans were watching with a critical eye. And his reaction to scoring the game-winning run on a walk-off hit was put under a microscope.

Despite a highlight reel throw earlier in the game, Phillies manager Rob Thomson pulled Castellanos in the ninth inning Friday. He moved Max Kepler over to right field so Harrison Bader could play center after the team took a 2-1 lead. And Castellanos was not happy about the substitution.

Nick Castellanos under a microscope after Phillies walk-off

Castellanos is a gamer. He had a streak of 231 consecutive games played for the Phillies, the most since Pete Rose in the 1980s. But the 13th-year veteran is also known for being a bit prickly. And his impressive streak of consecutive games ended after he got benched for ”crossing a line” with Thomson.

With a new issue to be surly about, fans were naturally paying close attention to the two-time All-Star on Saturday. Castellanos had an uneventful game until the contest went into extra innings.

The 33-year-old outfielder led off the bottom of the 10th and was immediately hit by a 96 mph Hunter Stratton fastball. He advanced to second on a Bryson Stott single. Then Turner drove in designated runner Brandon Marsh from third and Castellanos beat the throw from right field to score the game-winner from second.

But after sliding home safely, Castellanos appeared uninterested in celebrating the dramatic win. As his Phillies teammates swarmed the field, Castellanos kept his head down, seemingly ignoring the revelry around him.

Like Castellanos, Phillies fans were not shy about sharing their thoughts:

Jeremy Tramontana wrote:

“Saw that. Also saw no one celebrated with him. We have a problem…”

JhoanDuranEnjoyer added:

“The platoon plus other things makes me feel he won’t be back next year.”

Conor commented:

“I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt that’s he’s still hurting from the fastball straight to the arm. His body language sucks ass tho.”

Patrick Mullin offered:

“Man, he just makes it so hard on himself. I’m sure he’s hurting but ride that adrenaline rush and trot over, pat Trea on the back, and then head straight to the xray room.”

cazzhmir noted:

“i'm so mad at him for giving WIP at least 5 days of rage bait content”

And Mal’s Sports reasoned:

“Dude got smoked in the wrist with a 97 mph fastball. Who gives a [f–k] if he's celebrating. They won. You guys bitch about everything.”