After suffering a late loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12, most observers expected the Philadelphia Eagles to flex their muscles and punish the Chicago Bears in their Black Friday meeting. Instead, the upstart Bears walked into Lincoln Financial Field and defeated the defending Super Bowl champions by a 24-15 margin.

JALEN HURTS FUMBLES ON THE TUSH PUSH 🤯 Nahshon Wright ripped the football right out of the Eagles QB's hands 💪 The rough day from Philadelphia's offense continues 😬 pic.twitter.com/i8sN31rXSo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Bears were able to combine their time of possession advantage and hard-hitting defense to stifle the Eagles. The Bears shut down Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on a key “tush push” play in the second half that gave Chicago complete control of the game. Hurts fumbled the ball on a 3rd-and-1 play at the Bears 12-yard line late in the third quarter. Defensive back Nahshon Wright recovered the ball for the Bears, and that led to a 12-play, 87-yard TD drive.

The Bears used a shockingly effective running attack to dominate against the Eagles. Rookie Kyle Monangai and D'Andre Swift each exceeded the 100-yard rushing mark, becoming the first pair of Bears to run for 100 yards or more since Walter Payton and Matt Suhey did it in 1985. Monangai had 22 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown while Swift had 18 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Article Continues Below

Bears have guaranteed a winning record

The Bears improve their record to 9-3 and they will have their first winning season since 2018 when Chicago finished with a 12-4 record and won the NFC North title. The Bears are currently leading the NFC North and they are one-half game ahead of the Green Bay Packers. The Bears will play their archrivals twice in the next three weeks.

In addition to the running game, quarterback Caleb Williams directed the attack and completed 17 of 26 passes for 154 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. His 28-yard scoring pass to tight end Cole Kmet with 6:19 remaining in the fourth quarter gave the Bears a 15-point lead that allowed the Bears to gain control of the game.