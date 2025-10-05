The Philadelphia Phillies have lost outfielder Harrison Bader for at least the remainder of Game 1 of Saturday night's National League Division Series against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia due to a lower-body issue.

“Phillies center fielder Harrison Bader left the game with a left hamstring strain, the Phillies announce,”

Bob Nightengale of USA Today shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Before he left the contest, Bader was able to contribute to the Phillies' offense with a sacrifice fly RBI in the bottom of the second inning that extended Philadelphia's lead, 3-0. And in the fifth inning, Bader, a former Gold Glove winner during his time with the St. Louis Cardinals, made a big defensive play in the outfield, catching a big fly from Andy Pages with a man on base and zero outs on the board.

Article Continues Below

Nick Castellanos was called on to pinch-hit for Bader, who made his first appearance in the MLB playoffs since 2022 with the New York Yankees.

The 31-year-old Bader was a trade deadline acquisition by the Phillies, who traded for him from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Hendry Mendez and Geremy Villoria. Bader has proven himself to be a solid bat for Philadelphia. In 50 games in the regular season in Phillies threads, he hit .305/.361/.463 with five home runs and 16 RBIs while posting a 124 OPS+ through a total of 194 plate appearances.